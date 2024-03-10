Tenney, GOP advocate for ‘Laken Riley Act,’ legislation requiring detention of migrants committing burglary, theft

Rep. Tenney highlights legislation in Laken Riley's name

A young girl’s murder is fueling part of a political movement by the GOP.

Laken Riley was a Georgia student who police say was killed by a man who illegally crossed the border.

The House of Representatives Thursday passed a bill in her name that would require the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft. The Senate has yet to vote on the bill.

It’s the latest move by Republican lawmakers to put a spotlight on the situation at the southern border.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents New York’s 24th District, says this is a matter that deserves national attention but will also be able to benefit people here.

“(Governor) Kathy Hochul has indicated on numerous occasions that these people that attacked, these illegal immigrants who attacked the New York P.D. should be deported; she’s talked about how we need to do vetting. We need to get Governor Hochul to sign legislation to advocate for the new Laken bill that’s going to be introduced in the state Legislature to keep our citizens safe,” Tenney said Saturday.

News10NBC heard from Angela Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of the Ibero-American Action League, which works to provide local programs for those seeking asylum.

She stated: “The murder of Laken Riley was a horrible tragedy. It is our hope that her family receives the justice she deserves.”

She adds: “As we think about the impact locally, let’s be clear that all asylum seekers who are here in Rochester have entered the United States temporarily by legal means, have open asylum claims in immigration court, and consistently engage in regular check-ins with ICE.”