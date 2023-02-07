Tennis star Jessica Pegula said her sister saved her mother’s life after going into cardiac arrest in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Professional tennis Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, said her sister saved her mother’s life after she went into cardiac arrest. Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest last June in the family’s home in Florida.

Pegula, who recently competed in the Australian Open and is ranked No. 4 in the world Women’s Singles, shared the information in an article she wrote in The Players Tribute on Tuesday. She said watching Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest was a “bizarre, messed-up, full circle moment.”

According to the article, her dad woke up and found her mother in cardiac arrest and unresponsive. Kelly Pegula, her sister, performed CPR to save her mother as paramedics were on the way to restore her heartbeat.

“Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life,” Jessica Pegula said of her sister.

Kelly recently had to become certified in CPR for a job. Her sister recalls that in a group chat, Kelly told family members that she was taking a test to become certified and her mother responded “Nice Kells! Now if we have a heart attack you can revive us.” That’s exactly what she did, working to restore the heartbeat of the Fairport native.