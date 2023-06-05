Tenth annual cocktail revival returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York’s only weeklong spirits festival marks a decade of craft cocktails. The annual Rochester event includes 70+ cocktail-focused events over a week, from Monday, June 5 – Sunday, June 11.

This year, 30+ downtown venues and 50+ sponsors have joined forces to throw 70+ themed parties, lead educational seminars, prepare delicious spirit dinners, and boost our city’s food and beverage scene.

See the daily rundown here.

Select events are ticketed; most have free entry.