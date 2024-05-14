Teodoro Rivera Jr. gets 18 years to life for shooting death of Sayyos Rios

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in the killing of Sayyos Rios, who was killed in a drive-by shooting while sitting on his porch July 11, 2023.

Teodoro Rivera Jr. was driving in a stolen car when he tried to shoot a person who was standing near Rios’ home on North Union Street but hit Rios instead.

On Tuesday, Rivera was sentenced by Monroe County Judge Douglas Randall to 18 years to life for the murder. He also got 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision for criminal possession of a weapon, to be served at the same time as the murder sentence. Rivera pleaded guilty to both crimes.

“The shooting death of Sayyos Rios was nothing but a senseless murder,” said Assistant District Attorney Anthony Freeman, who prosecuted the case. “While I am pleased that Teodoro Rivera, Jr. Admitted to shooting and killing Sayyos Rios, nothing can bring back the life he stole. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their investigation that led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of Teodoro Rivera, Jr. I want to thank the family of Mr. Rios, who have been present during these proceedings, for your touching words at sentencing and several victim impact letters.”