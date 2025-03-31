Terrier dies after allegedly being attacked by another dog

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Canandaigua Police said a 12-year-old terrier has died after being attacked by a pit bull on March 23.

According to police, on the morning of March 23, officers responded to a report of a loose dog in Canandaigua in the area of Mason Street and Clark Street. When they arrived to the scene, they found the pit bull had attacked the terrier and the terrier was in grave condition from the attack.

Police said investigations found that Alyssa Kemp, the pit bull’s owner, was walking her dog when the pit bull broke free, running to the other side of the road and attacking the other dog.

Officers assisted the terrier’s owner in bringing the dog to an emergency clinic for treatment, but the dog died while being transported.

The pit bull has been taken into custody by the Ontario County Humane Society and Kemp was issued a summons to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court on Monday for having a dangerous dog.