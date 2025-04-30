‘Terrifying’: Clifton Springs residents deal with storm damage after massive storm rolls through

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. – Communities across the Finger Lakes came together for a cleanup after storms swept through the area Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind significant damage.

News10NBC visited a mobile home park in Ontario County where extensive damage took place.

Trees had fallen on several homes and vehicles in the park, and branches and debris were strewn across the roads.

The storm also knocked down power lines for the park, causing outages for an unknown period of time.

“We’re probably going to be without power for a couple nights,” said Tatiana, a resident who bought her trailer from her parents six months ago. She and her two kids may not be able to live in it for weeks.

Tatiana described the scene as “terrifying” when she returned home. “I cried for a second, but then I ended up going across the way, and there were other trailers in way worse conditions,” she said.

Neighbor Jaeson Bridgeman recounted the storm’s sudden onset. “At like 4:45, everything was calm – then the rain came on. And then right after the rain, the hail came, and it was hard,” Bridgeman said. He avoided damage but expressed concern for his neighbors.

“Every house around my house got hit. Every single one,” Bridgeman said. “I look out the window, it was devastating to see these guys lose their homes, they’ve been here for [over] 30 years. Now they might have to relocate.”

Despite the destruction, Bridgeman found hope in the community’s response. “It’s warming…it gives you a sense of hope, bringing people together,” he said. “Stuff like this always brings out the best in people.”

