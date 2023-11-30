Testimony to start Thursday in cold-case murder of 14-year-old in 1984

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The jury will begin hearing evidence Thursday morning in the trial of Timothy Williams, the man accused of killing 14-year-old Wendy Jerome in 1984.

Lawyers in the case gave their opening statements Wednesday afternoon in an old case that heavily relies on new technology.

Thirty-nine years ago, Wendy Jerome left her home in the Beechwood neighborhood of Rochester to deliver a birthday card to a friend. She never returned.

Years later, familial DNA testing led investigators to charge Williams in 2020. We’ll soon find out if a jury thinks the evidence is strong enough to convict him for Wendy’s brutal sexual assault and murder.

A passerby found the teen’s battered body behind School 33 on Webster Avenue. The case was widely publicized nearly 40 years ago as investigators looked for the person responsible. But it went cold, until 2020.

Over the next few days of the trial, we should find out how it get picked back up again and the methods investigators used to track down Williams and find out what happened to Wendy.

“The evidence will show the defendant intercepted her on her walk, sexually assaulted her and beat her to death. The evidence will show that she was beaten so badly that some of her teeth had been knocked out,” Monroe County Senior Assistant District Attorney Lisa Gray said in her opening statement.

“I believe that at no point will anyone take that witness stand and tell you that Mr. Williams was a suspect. There will be no person that believed he was capable of doing this, he was able to do this, that he was a creepy guy in the neighborhood that had a proclivity for doing things like this. There will be no reason and no evidence to cast any suspicion – no one thought that, and there is no reason to believe that Mr. Williams committed this heinous crime,” defense attorney Jessica Lauren Naclerio said.

After opening statements, court concluded for the day. The prosecution will begin to present its case Thursday morning.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated both here and in our 11 p.m. broadcast.