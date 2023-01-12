Testimony underway in Irondequoit murder trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The jury heard from the first witnesses called in the trial of the man accused of murdering and disremembering his girlfriend in 2021.

Seth Larson allegedly killed Lisa Shuler, whose body was found outside the couple’s home on Culver Road. Her remains were also found in Durand Lake.

Larson was initially a person of interest in Shuler’s death, triggering a multi-state search after he was pulled over for speeding in Cumberland, Md., just a few hours before Shuler’s body was discovered on May 25.

He was arrested in Lewis County, W.V. after he called 911 to request an ambulance and emergency crews tracked his name and found he was wanted in Irondequoit.