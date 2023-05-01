Testing period for RG&E smart thermostats begins Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first day of the RG&E smart thermostat testing period is Monday after a trial period last month.

If you have central air conditioning and you already have a smart thermostat or are willing to put one in, RG&E and NYSEG wants you to consider giving them access to your thermostat.

These smart thermostats allow the utility to remotely adjust the temperature in your home by about four degrees. Each adjustment lasts four hours.

The trial period is from May 1 until September 30. That’s the peak demand period for hot, humid summer days. The utility companies say the program helps reduce stress on the electric grid during times of heavy demand.

“If you decide to opt-out of this particular event you can just re-adjust your thermostat back to where it was originally or you can make the adjustment on your phone or the website,” said Kassi Murphy, a Programs Specialist at RG&E and NYSEG.

To be clear, smart thermostats are not the same thing as the smart meter transition happening across the area.

