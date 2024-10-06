Texans beat the Bills with a last-second field goal

HOUSTON, T.X. — The Bills dropped their second consecutive game coming back from down 20-3 to tie the game, but ultimately lost on a last-play field goal to the Houston Texans.

Buffalo (3-2) seemed to keep finding their way back into the game late, but couldn’t capitalize on Houston’s (3-2) mistakes, scoring just three points on two CJ Stroud turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Bills scored just one field goal in the first half and couldn’t halt the Texans offense, giving up a 67-yard passing touchdown in the midst of a 17-point first half.

Josh Allen completed just nine passes for 131 yards in the loss, but ran for another 54. Former Buffalo Bill Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 82 yards in the win.

Drive-by-drive breakdown

Bills-3 plays, 7 yards, 39 seconds

The Bills had a positive play to start the game with a seven-yard run by James Cook. They followed it up with what seemed to be a miscommunication as Josh Allen’s pass went off the fingertips of wide receiver Mack Hollins who was racing wide open downfield. The Bills punted to complete the three-and-out.

Texans-3 plays, 1 yard, 2:17

Houston was pinned inside their own 10-yard-line and played conservatively with two runs and a short pass to running back Dare Ogubowale before punting.

Bills-10 plays, 29 yards, 5:37

Buffalo was the benefit of a short punt, taking over in Houston territory. Though, it was shortlived as a holding call on offensive tackle Spencer Brown pushed the Bills back into their own territory.

Allen found running back James Cook for 24 yards to get themselves out of the 2nd & 20, but the offense couldn’t muster much else and Tyler Bass knocked in a 38-yard field goal to make it 3-0 Bills

Texans-6 plays, 70 yards, 3:32

Houston swung right back, converting a 3rd & 5 with a pass to Ogunbowale that spanned 28 yards. Cam Akers capped the drive off with a 15-yard run to take a 7-3 lead.

Bills-3 plays, -1 yards, 1:12

The Bills produced their second three-and-out, punting after losing one yard.

Texans-1 play, 67 yards, 1:12

CJ Stroud lofted a ball deep to wide receiver Nico Collins for a one-play 67-yard touchdown drive as Houston took a 14-3 lead.

Bills-5 plays, 8 yards, 1:56

This drive coincided with the end of the first quarter and saw a scamper from Josh Allen that grabbed a first down before punting.

Texans-11 plays, 65 yards, 6:43

Houston looked like they’d make it 21-3 in a hurry, driving down inside the Bills 20-yard-line before facing a 4th & 1 at the 16-yard-line.

The Texans went for it and Terrel Bernard stuffed Ogunbowale at the line of scrimmage to give the Bills offense the ball back.

Bills-9 plays, 35 yards, 5:13

Up to this play, this was the longest drive of the game for the Bills, but a seven-yard loss on 1st & 10 inside Texans’ territory, limited the potential of the drive. Ultimately, the Bills punted for the third-straight drive.

Texans-3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40

The Bills defense continued to show some life, forcing a three-and-out.

Bills-3 plays, 0 yards, :32

The Bills offense rewarded the defense with a three-and-out of their own which featured three-straight incomplete passes

Texans-6 plays, 19 yards, :30

The Texans got into field goal range with a nine-yard scramble followed by a Tank Dell eight-yard catch. Ka’imi Fairbarin ended the drive with a 50-yard field goal that made it 17-3 at halftime

Texans-8 plays, 41 yards, 3:45

Stroud found Stefon Diggs for an 18-yard gain to start the drive and then Xavier Hutchinson for another 19 yards on 3rd & 11. The Bills got a third down stop to force another field goal to trail 20-3.

Bills-6 plays, 70 yards, 2:27

Buffalo started the drive with a 19-yard run from Ty Johnson and benefitted from an unnecessary roughness call to move them to Houston’s 31-yard-line. Allen found Dalton Kincaid across the middle for a 26 yards before James Cook punched it in from the five-yard-line as the Bills cut the Texans’ lead to 20-10.

Texans-3 plays, 2 yards, 1:42

Buffalo once again got a stop forcing a third down incompletion.

Bills-5 plays, 65 yards, 2:46

The Bills looked like they’d go back to their three-and-out ways, facing a 4th & 5 at Houston’s 49.

The Bills went for it, throwing a hitch route to Keon Coleman who broke a tackle and took the ball 40-plus yards into the endzone for six as Buffalo cut the deficit down to three points.

Texans-4 plays, 19 yards, 3:06

The Bills defense forced their second-straight punt on a drive that started with a 17-yard catch from Diggs.

Bills-5 plays, 36 yards, 2:44

The Bills offense slowed down as the third quarter came to an end, though the drive featured a 19-yard scramble from Allen.

Texans-10 plays, 55 yards, 5:24

Leading 20-17, the Texans looked for their first touchdown since the first quarter, converting on a third down with a Diggs 18-yard catch followed by a Stroud 13-yard run.

But the Bills killed all of that momentum as Terrel Bernard picked off a Stroud pass to give the Bills the ball back.

Bills-5 plays, 22 yards, 2:16

Sam Martin punted for the seventh time. Josh Allen was hurt on the play, seemingly hitting his head hard on the turf. He only missed one play.

Texans-4 plays, 12 yards, 1:29

CJ Stroud coughed up the ball for the second-consecutive drive, fumbling the ball as Dorian Williams recovered it and Buffalo took over in the redzone.

Bills-4 plays, 0 yards, 1:03

Mitch Trubisky filled in for one play, handing the ball off to James Cook for no gain. Allen threw back-to-back incomplete passes, but Tyler Bass’ field goal tied the game up with 3:18 left in the game.

Texans-9 plays, 21 yards, 2:34

With a chance to regain the lead, the Texans methodically inched in Bills territory. Seemingly within Fairbairn’s range. On 3rd & 5 from the Bills 39-yard-line, the Texans opted to throw it as Stroud threw the ball towards the sideline when tight end Dalton Schultz stopped his momentum and ran back towards the middle of the field. The ball sailed out of bounds and the officials called intentional grounding, pushing Houston out of field goal range.

Bills-3 plays, 0 yards, :25

The Bills opted to throw the ball three times for three incompletions and punted the ball back, having drained 39 seconds off the clock.

Buffalo punted and Houston took over.

Texans-2 plays,

Houston threw one pass, got their kicker in range and Fairbairn fired in the 59-yard field goal to give Houston the win.