Texas helicopter crash kills New York State Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A helicopter crash in Texas has taken the life of a local New York State Trooper.

Trooper John M. Grassia III, 30, most recently assigned to Troop G in the capital region, died Friday in a helicopter crash while serving with the National Guard and flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, according to the New York State Troopers PBA.

Two National Guard soldiers also died in the crash and another soldier on board was injured and in critical condition. According to The Associated Press, the helicopter was assigned to a border security mission and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Trooper Grassia joined the NYSP in April 2022.