Texas Roadhouse in Henrietta reopens after temporary closure by health department

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Texas Roadhouse in Henrietta states it will reopen on Friday, Feb. 21 after it was recently temporarily shut down by the Monroe County Health Department.

The restaurant chain was shut down on Feb. 18 as a report from the Monroe County Health Department claims they found mice droppings and live cockroaches in the restaurant during an inspection.

In a statement, the chain said they have now passed all Monroe County Health Department inspections and are able to reopen Friday at 4p.m.

They also said they have repaired all issues that were letting the pests in, have had staff and third party vendors deep clean the entire building and will be reinforcing sanitation practices with staff to prevent the issue from happening again.