‘Thank you, Jesus’: Murder victim’s brother reacts to suspect’s arrest, no bail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re hearing from the brother of an innocent man shot and killed in Rochester.

A suspect is in the Monroe County Jail. Teodoro Rivera Jr. of Rochester was arrested Saturday in the murder of 40-year-old Sayyos Rios. Investigators say Rivera was in a stolen car on July 11 when he shot at a man standing in front of Rios’ house on North Union and Weld streets. Rios was sitting on his porch and was shot in the head by a stray bullet. A 19-year-old was also shot but survived.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with Rios’ brother, who has since moved the family out of Rochester, and got his reaction to this arrest.

“When I head about it and I told my mom, she actually had a decent night of sleep finally. As for me, I’m just glad he got caught,” Luis Perez said. “When I saw that he had no bail, I said, ‘thank you, Jesus!'”

Police say when Rivera was arrested, he had a loaded handgun. The 26-year-old is due back in court this Friday.