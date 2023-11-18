Thanksgiving food drive honors those affected by violence in Rochester

Thanksgiving food drive honors victims of violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is having its Thanksgiving food drive and dinner Saturday.

It starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. at the East High School cafeteria. The event is also a resource fair that’s honoring individuals and families who have been victims of violence.

Donations can be made through United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s website, or through Venmo. If you’d like to help collect food donations this weekend, click here.

To register to attend the event or to volunteer, click here.