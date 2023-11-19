Thanksgiving food boxes given to local families in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Every year, the Small Business Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber affiliate, provides Thanksgiving food boxes to families in need.

Dozens of volunteers gathered on Saturday to deliver the baskets to local, not-for-profit organizations who serve these families. Each box came with Thanksgiving essentials: Mashed potato mix, stuffing, gravy, veggies, rolls and a gift card for a turkey.

The boxes were given to families in four zip codes across the city with a household income of less than $18,000 a year.

SBC has donated the cash equivalent of over $1,250,000 in food supplies to families for over 20 years.