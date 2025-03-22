‘That really hurt to know a 19-year-old took my mom’; Family mourns Rochester woman killed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Family and friends are mourning the loss of Sandra Blanding, who was shot and killed on Spencer Street.

The community gathered to celebrate her memory, with over 100 loved ones in attendance.

“If anybody knows my mom, she helped anybody. She would literally give the clothes off her back to help somebody,” said Tyasia Jones, one of Sandra’s three daughters.

Jones expressed the deep pain she feels over her mother’s death.

“That really hurt to know that a 19-year-old took my mom. What if that was your mom?” said Jones. “I’m trying to be strong for the family, but all I can do is cry.”

Crystal Davis, Sandra’s sister, shared similar sentiments about Sandra’s character.

“She was just always there for everybody and humble, noble, the last of the old school. It’s just unfortunate,” said Davis.

Sandra’s father, Michael Sr., expressed his sorrow over not having the chance to say goodbye to his eldest daughter.

“It’s a real sad occasion here. No one wants to bury their children,” he said. “She didn’t deserve to be left out here like she was some type of animal. This violence needs to stop, the gun violence needs to stop—regardless of her lifestyle.”

The family is relieved that someone has been arrested, viewing it as the first step toward justice for Sandra.

“I love you mom. I promise I am going to keep your name alive,” said Jones.

Family members said the candles lit at the gathering symbolized the shining light Sandra was in their lives.

“Long live Sandra, long live my mom,” said Jones.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI