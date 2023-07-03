That’s a wrap on CGI Rochester International Jazz Fest 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Producers for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Fest are reflecting on another year in the books.

“Rochester is on the radar screen in June, for one of the most prolific music events, it’s diverse,” said Executive Director Marc Iacona. “Really what touches our hearts and gives us energy are the free shows we give to the public, so we have free shows on Gibbs Street, what we call Jazz Street, for all nine nights.”

He said even a few days after the festival, the work doesn’t stop. Crews were out Monday in the rain, tearing down sets and cleaning up.

“We should be proud, that we have an event like this of this magnitude, of artists that we’re bringing to this town that normally would never come here in this magnitude.”

He said the festival usually brings an economic impact between $8 to 10 million dollars. This year, that could be even higher.

“Some costs are going up, in everything,” he said. “Hotels were all booked, you couldn’t rent a car, and the restaurants were full, they hire more people during the event.”

And in total, organizers are estimating over 200,000 people for the nine days. Some, come from as far as Australia, Japan and even Russia.

Iacona said social media these days helps spread the word.

“This has been the busiest social media activity we’ve had with regards to musicians,” he said. “Whatever platform they’re using, they’re talking about this festival, saying, ‘you’ve got to play this festival, I want to come back and play this festival.’”

The final headliner on Parcel 5, Trombone Shorty, brought nearly 15,000 people out.

While they’re already planning ahead for next year, they’ll be sure to “Take Five” while they get the chance.

“The other plan is to rest a little bit,” said Iacona. “But we thank the community for coming out, we never take that for granted.”

Rochester Police say the festival ran smoothly and there were no police-involved incidents.

Next year’s festival runs June 21 through the 29. Club passes go on sale at the end of October.