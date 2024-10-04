‘That’s sick’: Mother wants the men accused of kidnapping her 13-year-old son in jail

Mother wants men accused of kidnapping her teen son jailed

GREECE, N.Y. — The three men arrested and charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old boy in Greece appeared in court on Thursday. They’re accused of threatening to shoot the boy, forcing him to strip naked, cutting his hair and handcuffing him.

In an exclusive interview, News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke to the boy’s mother. She says her son is traumatized by everything that happened during that abduction. She was very emotional and says her son was tortured.

“They called me from a private number. I was begging them to tell me where my son was at. They wouldn’t tell me,” the mother of the 13-year-old boy said, describing those terrifying moments over the phone with the men accused of kidnapping her son at the Glenora Gardens apartments.

“He said ‘I’m holding your son at gunpoint — so I started buggin’ out — and he said ‘don’t get tough because I’ll put one in his chest right now,'” she said.

She says she gave them her address and raced home hoping they would drop him off. But as she was approaching her neighborhood, she saw a large police presence and her son in the suspects’ car.

“They put him in a car in handcuffs. That’s sick. That’s not okay no matter how they want to spin the story,” she said. “They were by the basement. The guy lived upstairs. He came downstairs, grabbed my son, put the gun to his head, took him in his apartment. The other kid ran outside and called the police.”

When asked why they targeted her son, the mother said, “No, when he called me, he said my son was in his apartment, which was a lie. So they were looking in the basements of the apartments looking for a bicycle to take.” She says she does not condone this and wishes the men would’ve just called the cops.

Jakquon Martin, Lennis Williams and Mikquon Williams were all in court Thursday. Mikquon Williams’ lawyer was the only one who would talk to News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin. He says his client pleaded not guilty.

“Right now we are just here based on the complaint that was filed. Mr. Williams is denying that anything happened at this point,” the lawyer said.

The boy’s mother said, “They are trying to make excuses for what they did. I don’t care; if I see somebody stealing a bike out my yard and it’s a child, I might grab him and say call your parents, but I would never do anything like that, strip him naked. For what?”

She told News10NBC she wants the men to go to jail to pay for what they did to her son. All three men are out on bail. They are expected to be in court again Nov. 9

