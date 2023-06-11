The 30th Annual Heroes Ball honors ‘everyday heroes’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a night of celebration at the Heroes Ball at Radio Social. The event honored people who act with compassion and generosity for those who have been touched by cancer.

The ball included dinner, a silent auction, an awards ceremony, and live music. All of the money raised will go to benefit cancer patients, their families, survivors and caregivers.

“There are folks here that have really provided that comfort and care to so many people that they come into contact with. We could not do what we do in the community without the folks here tonight, as well as our volunteers that are just so special to us,” said James Love, CEO Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club

Last year, more than $127K was raised. Organizers are hoping to raise more than $130K this year.

