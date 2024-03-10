‘The ability to make a difference’: Genesee Valley BOCES celebrates 26 new LPN graduates

New LPN graduates pinned at ceremony in Leicester

In the heart of the Genesee Valley, a new generation of healthcare warriors stepped into the light.

Ready to embark on a journey defined by compassion, dedication and an unwavering commitment to serve, the Genesee Valley BOCES School of Practical Nursing celebrated the graduation of its latest LPN class on Friday — a group of 26 individuals whose dreams of nurturing and healing had finally taken flight.

“I am so happy that I’ve made it to this moment with this group of very well deserving individuals. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of you,” salutatorian Bryce Wallman told her fellow graduates along with friends, family and faculty during Friday’s ceremony at Celebrate Family Church in Leicester.

The ceremony was a mosaic of emotions, with each graduate being pinned, some by family members who were nurses themselves.

LPN instructor Marisa Dale told the graduates, “Regardless of where you choose to work, one thing is always constant. There is a person on the receiving end of your work. You have the ability to make a difference in someone’s life. You have to ask yourself, what kind of difference do you want to make?”

Pinned Friday were the following: Julie Affeldt, Kristen Bedard, Andrew Brown, Amanda Buckner, Marjorie Castillo, Taylor Cox, Randi Donaghy-Bailey, Laniyah Dukes, Heather Findley, Koran Glover, Anessa Gonzalez, Shaquille Harp, Kimberly Hedgebeth, Jazmine Holmes, Krista Jaggard, Jolynn Lamphrom, Lanina Martinez, Shallie McMullen, Jenna Merdak (valedictorian), Diana Morales-Rosario, Sydnie Santillo, Noah Schultz, Ashley Staples, Bryce Wallman (salutatorian), and Kayla Wilson