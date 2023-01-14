The annual MLK Jr. day celebration is back after a three-year hiatus

Tonight the Martin Luther King Jr. community choir held a rehearsal.

It’s ahead of the MLK day celebration at Eastman Theatre on Monday.

The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. commission is bringing back the annual MLK day community celebration after a three year hiatus. This year’s theme is “the dream is not dead: democracy is alive!”

Former U.S. Ambassador at large and goddaughter of Coretta Scott King, Susan Johnson, cook will deliver the keynote address. Doors open at the Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall at 8:30 Monday morning.