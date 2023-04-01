The Arc of Monroe breaks ground on two fully accessible homes in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. The Arc of Monroe is building two new ranch-style homes in Greece.

Everyone needs a place they call home. The homes the organization has now are still working for residents, but a lot of them are two stories.

“So some of the homes we have, while they’re still nice, the barriers are shared bedrooms, but the biggest issue would be upstairs living,” said The Arc of Monroe President and CEO Tracy Petrichick.

Two-story homes are difficult for those like Daniel Irish’s daughter, who uses a wheelchair.

“Single-floor homes are very important,” Irish said. “Stairs become a problem for all of us as we get older whether we have a disability or not.”

Not only are these homes better suited for residents with single bedrooms and an open floor plan, but there will also be constant care.

“People like my daughter have to be supported around the clock, 7 by 24,” Irish said. “Some folks don’t need so much support, others need more so the staff has to be there all the time, every day of the year. It’s just essential.”

These homes are being built here for a reason.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to have a nice home,” Irish said. “Folks with intellectual or developmental disability have the right to live and work and volunteer and enjoy the community just like the rest of us and that depends on them having a house in the community and these homes will be perfectly suited to support their needs.”

Almost $1 million has been raised for construction through grants and donations.

“So just incredibly grateful to the community for what they are willing and able to do to support people,” Petrichick said.

They’re expected to officially break ground at the end of spring and move-in is slated to be in the fall of 2023.