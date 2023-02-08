The Arc of Ontario gets $25,000 grant to help disabled people with employment

ONTARIO, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario got something very special on Tuesday morning to help integrate employment for those with disabilities.

It received a $25,000 grant from the New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID). That investment will help people with disabilities and qualified veterans succeed in rewarding employment.

The importance of disabled people having meaningful work and pay is one of The Arc’s major priorities.

“They historically have shown they want to work, they enjoy the work setting. but also, it helps them live in their community,” said Jennifer Lawrence, director of marketing and communications of NYSID. “When you have a paycheck you can access what your community has to offer. that’s a social life, sporting events, the movies, you can shop at local businesses. you want to be part of the community and just have that same quality of life.”

Currently, the unemployment rate in new york state for people with disabilities is around 67%.