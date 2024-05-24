‘The best view in the city’: A look inside, and atop, Constellation Brands’ new downtown HQ

A look at Constellation Brands' new HQ in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC got a first look inside the new Constellation Brands headquarters in downtown Rochester. The rooftop is like a luxury hotel, and that’s where Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean started the tour.

The view from the rooftop makes you wonder how anyone will get any work done. It’s part of the new workplace for Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits. Constellation still has an office in Canandaigua but decided to move its headquarters to the Aqueduct Building campus on East Broad Street in Rochester when its lease in Victor was up.

“So we wanted to get back in and be part of the city center,” said Jim Bourdeau, the company’s chief legal officer.

Berkeley Brean: “Have you had difficulty convincing your employees to make this move downtown?”

Jim Bourdeau: “It’s actually turned out to be the opposite. When we came out of COVID we went into a full flexibility situation where employees don’t have to come into the office if they don’t want. And when we started showing off this space, we re-did what we call our elections, and we have far more people electing now to come into the office on a daily basis than we had even before.”

Garth Hankinson, the chief financial officer, referred to the rooftop as “the best view in the city” and told News10NBC that employees could work and still enjoy days like today.

“Even on a day like today, if someone wanted to come up here and have a meeting and do a little work from up here, they could do it and enjoy this view and see the city and look out over this beautiful city,” Hankinson said.

Inside, the building is no slouch either, from the 3,000-bottle wine cellar to the conference room with gold paint on the ceiling to the employee hubs with their own themes.

The building is pretty much ready to go. The first employees will start coming to work here at the beginning of June, and they may not want to leave.

