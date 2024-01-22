The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Despite the loss, Sunday’s Bills game was a chance for some fans to have fun before the game. At Legacy at Park Crescent people were treated to a viewing party for the game.

Fans spoke about the Rock Pile. That’s the first stadium the Bills played in when they joined the league in 1960.

“And the folks that I have here, I call the original Mafia. They’ve sat in the Rock Pile. They have, uh Joe Ferguson, OJ Simpson. I mean, memorabilia everywhere. We’re like a huge family. The Buffalo Bills have brought us together each and every week,” said Angela Hart.