The Center in Greece celebrates two-year-long expansion project
GREECE, N.Y. — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of The Center in Greece. It’s the conclusion of a two-year-long project.
The walking track is now half a mile long, and the overall facility has doubled in size.
New additions to the Center include a toddler gym, a wellness center with cardio and circuit training equipment, and a barre room for ballet, in addition to the usual activities available for seniors.
“We try and have something for every single age group so every resident of the town — not just one segment — can participate,” Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said.