The Children’s Agenda celebrates its 20th anniversary

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is celebrating the achievements of a home-grown nonprofit.

The Children’s Agenda celebrated its 20th anniversary on Thursday night. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry emceed the event at the Strong Museum. The agenda’s CEO says while the group has achieved a lot, there’s always more work to do.

“We helped to get paid family leave over the edge. That’s over 200 thousand families every year who are helped by that law to spend time with their infants, their newborns,” said Larry Marx, CEO of The Children’s Agenda. “Wherever we look there’s policy and funding changes needed for kids.”

The City of Rochester and Monroe County declared Nov. 21 to be The Children’s Agenda Day.