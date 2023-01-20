The city can’t ‘voluntarily recognize’ PAB’s effort to unionize, and here’s why

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s Police Accountability Board is calling on the city and mayor to recognize its union.

Thursday night, Rochester City Council had its first meeting of the year designed specifically to hear from you. Council members listened to concerns about everything from crime to animal abuse. But that’s not all.

They also heard from PAB members who are not happy about a letter they got from city council that calls into question whether they can form a union without forcing employees to vote on it.

PAB employees want to form a union and they asked the city to voluntarily recognize it. That allows employees to form a union without forcing them to vote to prove a majority wants to unionize.

News10NBC has a copy of that letter. City council said that while it supports unions, the PAB is a unique city agency and the city charter does not have a role in the process.

“In response to the letter I received from President Melendez this morning, I am asking city council to issue a resolution saying the PAB is an appropriate unit of city employees,” PAB Workers United member Sara Jenks said.

During Thursday’s speak to council session, four PAB staff members expressed concern over a letter they got from city council and are calling on the city to support its effort to unionize.

“We formally call on Mayor Evans to recognize our union,” said Mary Elliot, another PAB Workers United member.

Rochester City Council sent the PAB a letter that says that according to the Rochester City Charter, the mayor has the power to voluntarily recognize city employee unions. However, the PAB’s charter makes it a unique city agency that is not overseen by the mayor or city council.

So neither can voluntarily recognize. City council believes this complicated matter needs to be decided by an outside attorney. The PAB disagrees.

“Hiring outside counsel to resolve this matter is unnecessary and a waste of taxpayer dollars,” Elliot said.

Going forward with unionization without voluntary recognition would make unionizing more difficult. Employees would have to hold a vote to prove a majority of them to form a union. It’s been three months since PAB announced it wanted to unionize.

“The union’s request for recognition was lawfully made to the correct supervisor and the city. including the mayor’s office,” said Tiffany Heard, who is also a part of PAB Workers United.

Staff members said they’re frustrated because the law mandates that the City of Rochester, their employer, is required to recognize it, but the city council disagrees. They say the PAB’s charter does not clarify who has the authority to grant voluntary recognition.

“There is no basis in the law that says we are now beyond voluntary recognition,” said Will Cleveland, another member of PAB Workers United. “The entire point of the petition process is to settle any disputes and have the employer voluntarily recognize the union. You guys are pro-labor, every single one of you on this board. I don’t know how you can tell us you’re pro-labor and ignore this.”

Clearly, city council and the PAB are at odds over who governs the PAB, which complicates the process of unionizing. City council plans to consult an outside attorney and address the issue again at next week’s meeting.