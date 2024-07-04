‘The door of freedom has been opened to you’: 28 people from 19 countries become U.S. citizens on July 4

New U.S. citizens sworn in at Genesee Country Village & Museum

MUMFORD, N.Y. — People from all over the world came together to become U.S. citizens in front of a federal judge on Thursday. Dozens of Americans and soon-to-be Americans packed the Genesee Country Village & Museum grounds to celebrate.

Twenty-eight people from 19 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens.

“The door of freedom has been opened to you — come in and engage in the journey that will keep that door open for generations to follow. Welcome, my fellow Americans,” the judge said as the crowd clapped.

To become an American citizen, you either need to be born here or go through naturalization. It’s a lengthy process involving fees, paperwork, and a citizenship test. Including your time as a permanent resident, it takes about seven years on average.

Adam Parkoo moved here seven years ago from Togo in West Africa. When he took his citizenship test, they let him know about Thursday’s ceremony.

“I always have a dream when I was young to came to United States and work for Army, serve the United States country, it was my dreams, so I see my dreams came true,” Parkoo said.

Isadora Dodge moved here from Brazil in 2013 for college. She celebrated her new citizenship with her husband, Jason.

“I’m feeling very excited especially because today’s Fourth of July, I feel like there’s actually like a double meeting, I’m always going to remember today,” Dodge said.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the national anthem, all 28 participants were given their paperwork and an American flag pin.

“Feel very happy today, today is my special day in my whole life,” Parkoo said.

Now that he’s a citizen, Parkoo says he’s going to join the military.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.