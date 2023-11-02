‘The evidence does the talking:’ MCSO confirms murder-suicide in Pittsford

Pittsford murder-suicide

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The man accused of killing his girlfriend and himself in their Pittsford home had been arrested a month prior to shooting her to death.

There is a major update on the Pittsford couple found dead in their home last week.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it was a murder-suicide that took place on the morning of October 24.

Deputies were called to the home on Tobey Road in the Town of Pittsford around 7 p.m. after a family member of the woman didn’t hear from her and grew concerned. They found the man and woman dead inside the home.

“The evidence is going to tell a story. The evidence does the talking,” Chief Deputy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Michael Fowler said.

Deputies say Andrew Pellam, 47, shot Jasmine Adams, 33, multiple times before taking his own life using an illegal gun.

“And, our investigators are so well trained and experienced and in conjunction with that evidence and then the consultation with the medical examiner’s office, it really is possible to put together an almost completely accurate portrayal of what you think took place that night,” Fowler said.

Investigators say that during the murder, and the multiple hours before the bodies were found, there was a toddler in the house.

“And unfortunately, that toddler had to witness it and then spent some time in the house before 911 was called. And I just can’t imagine how traumatic that would be for for a child to have to even begin to try to process that that he’s lost his mom,” Fowler said.