‘The Fast and the Furriest’ event boosts animal shelter, offers pet services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A flurry of shoes and paws hit Verona Street on Saturday for the annual “The Fast and the Furriest” running race and pet festival.

Hundreds ran in the 5K and 10K, as pet owners had access to services for their furry friends, including vaccines, microchips and licenses. Part of the proceeds go to the Verona Street Animal Society.

Members of the society say the event does the Rochester community a ton of good.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, so it helps us provide all the things that our community needs and what their pets need,” said Rachel Quinn, marketing coordinator with Verona Street Animal Society.

A number of shelter pets were adopted during the event.

If you want to adopt a pet, or need animal services, find Verona Street Animal Society here.



