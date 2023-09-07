The Harley School celebrates return of students with First Day Flowers

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Thursday was the first day of school for many students across the Rochester area, including at The Harley School in Brighton.

The independent school celebrated with its 17th annual First Day Flowers tradition. Each Harley student brought at least one flower to add to floral arrangements.

The bouquets were displayed along the main entrance walkway for students to add to as they entered the building. The school will give the bouquets to eldercare living facilities at the end of the day.

You can see more of our back-to-school coverage here.