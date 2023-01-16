The Harley School students partake in MLK Day On! celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Harley School held its MLK Day On! celebration Monday to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Despite students being off for the day, some voluntarily attended special programming, including storytelling, art, poetry and student-led discussions. This year’s theme was “it starts with me” to coincide with the King Center.

“Ultimately the beloved community and being loved is a two-way street, one where you’re receiving and also giving at the same time,” said Jonathan Ntheketha, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at The Harley School. “The objective today, the variety of offerings that we have here is for our community to reconnect with that on an intimate level.”

The Harley School was founded in 1917 and serves 515 students in nursery through grade school.