The International Plaza holds block party with food and entertainment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday was a day of fun at the International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue, which teamed up with Rochester’s Ibero American Development Corp to host a block party.

There was plenty of food, music, and entertainment alongside a wide display of global culture and heritage. The party’s organizer says it’s a way to promote old-school values to the new generation.

“We collaborate and we come together and maybe we stop a lot of violence and a lot of other things that’s in our community,” said community organizer Evans Buntley.

There will also be a Father’s Day celebration at the International Plaza on June 16.