‘The job isn’t finished’: Bills coach focuses on Chiefs after Ravens victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have advanced to the AFC Championship after a thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens. This win marks the Bills’ first trip to the championship game since the 2020 season, and only their second in the past 30 years.

News10NBC’s Ian Mills is 23-years-old, and he says that’s easily in the top-three of biggest Bills wins in his lifetime.

The game took a dramatic turn when Ravens’ Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion pass that could have tied the game and sent it into overtime. Instead, the Bills secured their spot in the next round.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the significance of the win but emphasized the importance of staying focused.

“At the end of the day, it’s normal routine. Normal approach. You know, make sure we’re prepared during the week to do our jobs and do them at a high level,” he said.

The Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl and play either the Commanders, or the Eagles.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.