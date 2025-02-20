The latest on prison guard strikes: Commissioner of State Corrections Department suspends HALT ACT

NEW YORK STATE — An independent mediator has been assigned to help resolve the prison guard strikes across New York State.

The mediation sessions will occur for three days and are scheduled from February 25 through 27.

News10NBC has also obtained a memo from the State Corrections Department Commissioner.

The memo states that any employee who returns to work before midnight Friday will not face punishment for participating in the strike, despite the fact that striking is illegal for public employees under state law.

The commissioner’s memo also states that it has suspended certain parts of the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, which is a significant issue for striking prison guards.

The HALT Act limits solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days. It bans solitary for pregnant people, those with disabilities, and anyone older than 55 or younger than 21.

It also mandates alternative therapeutic and rehabilitative confinement options.

However, guards argue the HALT Act has been problematic. They cite a rise in prison assaults since the law’s implementation in 2022.

That year, there were over 1,400 assaults on staff, which increased to 2,070 by 2024.

Correctional officers are striking to demand safer working conditions and a reduction in mandatory overtime.

In response to the strikes, Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to staff the prisons in the absence of the correctional officers.

