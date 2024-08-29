‘The laws need to change’: Friend of 92-year-old killed by teens in stolen car responds to arrests

Friend of man killed by stolen car: "The laws need to change'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Karl LaPorta, a long-time friend of 92-year-old Thomas Chase — who was killed after being hit by teens in a stolen car last Thursday in Brighton — is hoping for justice.

“I am hoping they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but there’s a long way to go,” LaPorta said.

The teen that was behind the wheel was charged with the murder of Chase on Wednesday, and his brother in the passenger seat is also facing charges, as does a third person who was in the car.

LaPorta and Chase had a lot in common as piano players. LaPorta tuned Chase’s piano for several years. It’s been just roughly a week since that tragic crash where Chase lost his life. LaPorta says he is still angry and in shock.

“You don’t want this to happen to anyone, but it hits home when it’s somebody that you know and you’ve known for a long time. And 92 years old he was not finished. He was not finished. He had more to give,” LaPorta said.

Now he wants the teens that hit and killed Chase to pay the price.

“And many of them that commit these crimes are right back on the street, and that’s the big problem with this. Something needs to change — the laws need to change,” LaPorta said.

Investigators say 17-year-old Theodice Parks was the driver of that stolen 2019 Kia. He was charged with murder. His brother 19-year-old Theophilus Parks was the front-seat passenger. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. the third person, Trevon Simmons, 19 — who got in the car with them after police say he crashed a different stolen car on Maria Street in Rochester — was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Simmons’ bail has been posted.

Theophilus was in court Wednesday for a preliminary proceeding. Raymond Benitez, chief of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office’s Vehicular Crimes Bureau, submitted four hours of video and audio recordings from Theophilus being interviewed by police. It’s something City Court Judge Nicole Morris will be listening to ahead of another hearing Thursday.

“And it’s important to this case too because the investigator did testify about certain statements that he made to him, and it’s good that it’s on audio so that the court can review it for accuracy,” Benitez said.

LaPorta believes tougher laws will make a change.

“They deserve going away for a long time. This was such a horrific crime, an innocent man,” LaPorta said.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.