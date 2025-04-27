‘The Legend of Ochi’, produced by Geneseo natives, premieres at The Little Theatre

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A special screening of “The Legend of Ochi” took place at The Little Theatre on Saturday night. The fantasy adventure film was produced by Geneseo natives Richard Peete and Traci Carlson.

The film follows a young girl’s journey as she befriends an injured baby primate, known as an Ochi, and sets off on a mission to return it to its family.

Producers Peete and Carlson attended the screening and participated in a Q&A session after the 7 p.m. showing. They expressed gratitude for the support from the Geneseo community.

“We moved back here during COVID, and that was just about the time we started prepping this movie. Now we live in Geneseo,” said Peete. “We love it here. It’s been a really incredible supportive community to help us.”

“The Legend of Ochi” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January before its theatrical release.

