The Little Theatre hosts Oscars trivia and screens Academy Awards show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Little Theatre celebrated the 97th annual Academy Awards on Sunday with an Oscar Night Movie Trivia Party.

The party got underway at 4 p.m., featuring pub-style trivia and movie-themed food. Afterward, The Little showed the Oscars ceremony on their big screen.

Teams competed to win prizes like free movie tickets, with the grand prize being a private screening at The Little. Organizers say there’s nothing like watching the Oscars live with a crowd of movie fans.

“Watching the Oscars on the big screen is such a great experience. Watching it with a crowd and having that communal experience is so wonderful,” said Scott Pukos, director of communications at The Little. “You can cheer, you can boo, you can gasp if there’s a surprise. It’s just more fun to watch with an audience.”

The Little Theatre puts its own unique spin on the trivia portion of the event.

“We write all the trivia questions ourselves, so it’s a lot of extra work but it’s kinda worth it because we can put our own little spin on it, our own twist,” Pukos said.

