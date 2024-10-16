The Little will screen film from each decade to celebrate 95th anniversary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Little Theatre on East Avenue is celebrating its 95th anniversary by screening a film from each decade of the theater’s existence.

The “95 Years of The Little” series aims to highlight the theater’s commitment to screening thought-provoking independent, international, and classic films. The Little first opened on Oct. 17, 1929.

The Little has already held two screenings of the 1929 silent film “Pandora’s Box”. The Little has announced the films in the series from the 1930s to the 1970s and will announce films spanning the rest of the decades later.

You can get tickets here. Here’s the lineup so far:

“The Thin Man” (1934) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m: A comedic murder-mystery about a husband and wife detective team that takes on the search for a missing inventor. General admission is $9.

“Late Spring” (1949) on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.: Yasujirō Ozu’s 1949 drama from Japan, involving a father’s desire to marry off his 27-year-old daughter. General admission is $12.

“The Music Room” (1958) on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.: Satyajit Ray’s drama depicts the end days of a decadent landlord in Bengal. General admission is $9.

“Cléo from 5 to 7” (1962) on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.: Cléo, a singer and hypochondriac, becomes increasingly worried that she might have cancer while awaiting test results from her doctor. General admission is $12.