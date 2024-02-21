‘The loyalty is something that you cannot fabricate’: Jimmy Z’s in Brockport closes after more than a decade

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The owner of Jimmy Z’s Plates and Shakes in Brockport talked exclusively to News10NBC.

This comes after the popular restaurant announced that they’re closing at the end of February.

“We just had such an amazing run, so many different stories to talk about,” said owner Jimmy Zisovski.

A run well over 20 years coming to an end.

“Just Sunday a day after announcing, we did 200% over average Sunday business,” he said.

A staple in the Brockport and Rochester community that brought friends and family together over plates, white hots, and fish fries – often late at night.

A place that had a vibe you can’t find everywhere.

“The loyalty is something that you cannot fabricate,” Zisovski said. “It’s not something you can bioengineer, it is from the heart.”

He said this legacy started when he was just in high school, when he started working in his family’s restaurant; eventually taking it over.

“I was just a punk kid from Irondequoit that didn’t know what he was going to do when he graduated high school.”

Though all good things come to an end, Zisovski said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I have been mentally and physically deteriorating over the last six years and over the last few years I have been able to rejuvenate myself slowly,” he said.

Not only was his and his dad “Poppy’s” health a top priority, but they also struggled to recruit staff and not being able to be open as often as they’d liked, it really hurt them.

“For right now our number one goal is to make the brand profitable again.”

So though they leave a lasting print on those they served, Zisovski said they’re ready to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

“Twenty-two years ago, when my dream to make our family business successful again, for my four living grandparents to be able to see that the family business became successful again, we’ve accomplished all that.”

Without Jimmy and Poppy there is no Jimmy Z’s.

Jimmy Z’s will continue to do private events, catering and will keep Poppy’s food truck running.

They will also be keeping the brand name to maintain their legacy. Their last day open is February 29th. They hope to maybe reopen sometime in the future.