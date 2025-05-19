‘The main goal is to win it all’: Young ninja warrior athletes train at Henrietta’s Warrior Factory for world championship

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Seven young athletes from the Warrior Factory in Henrietta have qualified for a nationwide tournament for ninja warriors.

Judah Chweicko, a 10-year-old athlete, began his ninja warrior journey at the age of six. He recently participated in the World Ninja League’s Midwest regional championship in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“I [placed] 11th out of 56,” said Chweicko.

Chweicko expressed excitement about his achievement, calling it his best regionals placement ever.

His success means he advances to the world championship, a feat he attributes in part to his coach, Logan Venti.

Venti, in his first year of coaching, expressed surprise at the rapid progress of his students. “I was very thrown into the position, I guess, and seeing what has happened has been crazy,” said Venti. “It’s literally been like nine months. And in those nine months, I’ve seen kids go from a shell of themselves to probably the most vocal kid on the team…watching their ninja skills develop to and knowing that that’s because of me is crazy.”

Chweicko shared his ultimate goal: “The main goal is to win it all.”

Venti, who also competed in the tournament, finished fourth in his division, and five of his students qualified for the world championship in June.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI