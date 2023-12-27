The Mall at Greece Ridge starts ‘all-day curfew’ for people under 19, after Tuesday night’s chaos

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — If you want to go to The Mall at Greece Ridge any time between now and Jan. 1, you have to be over the age of 19, or escorted by a parent.

An “all-day curfew” was put in place Wednesday following a massive police presence Tuesday night at the mall when large groups of teenagers began fighting inside.

Police say anywhere between 150 and 200 teens were causing chaos in the mall and parking lots just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, and police think it was all planned.

The disturbance, drawing a huge police response from Greece and other agencies, caused the mall to go into lockdown. Police said the teens didn’t cooperate when they were asked to leave. Nobody was hurt.

Greece Police Chief Mike Wood said Greece wasn’t the only place to have an issue Tuesday night — so did the Buffalo area’s Galleria Mall. This is why he thinks this was coordinated in some way.

One teen was detained and released to their parents. Nobody was criminally charged.

News10NBC asked the police chief why that is.

“I don’t want to get too technical but in the end, an individual couldn’t be charged. There are certain things in the law now – Raise the Age – circumstances where if you are not accused of conduct that would constitute a crime, and you are a particular age, you just can’t be charged at all,” Wood said.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says he doesn’t want this to deter people from going to the mall. He hopes the police response Tuesday night sends a strong message.

“They’re making a financial commitment,” Reilich said. “It’s important to the town of Greece, many of our residents, there’s hundreds that work there, provides their employment, and that’s important to us to make sure it’s still surviving.”

Officials say most of the teens arrived to the mall by Uber.

Authorities had to call RTS buses in to transport the crowds out of the area. A number of them tried to go into the Target store, but police moved them along.

“We live in a civilized society, there are rules, there’s laws and there should be accountability for that, and unfortunately there’s kind of an air of impunity with these kids nowadays, that they can just do whatever they want, have no responsibility for it and disrupt other people’s lives,” Wood said.