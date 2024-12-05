The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — The National Weather Service has canceled its tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday.

At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning after the earthquake struck, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Officials were urging some residents to move inland after a strong earthquake near the coast of Northern California early Thursday sparked worries of a possible tsunami.

At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage. More than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake that they could have felt it, the USGS estimated.

The quake struck at 10:44 a.m. west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the USGS.

It was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

A tsunami warning, which was issued shortly after the temblor struck, covers nearly 500 miles (805 km) of coastline, from the edge of California’s Monterey Bay north into Oregon.

The National Weather Service urged residents along the Northern California coastline, including in the San Francisco Bay Area, to move inland due to the threat of a possible tsunami. A wave could reach the San Francisco coastline as early as 12:10 p.m., according to Rachel Kennedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office that covers the Bay Area.

Kennedy said forecasters are waiting to get a report on how high potential waves could be. She called it “a pretty dangerous situation.”

The city of Berkeley was ordering people in parts of the city to “leave now” in anticipation of an incoming tsunami.

“It was a strong quake, our building shook, we’re fine but I have a mess to clean up right now,” said a still shaken Julie Kreitzer, owner of Golden Gait Mercantile, a store packed with food, wares and souvenirs that is a main attraction in Ferndale.

“We lost a lot of stuff. It’s probably worse than two years ago. I have to go, I have to try and salvage something for the holidays because it’s going to be a tough year,” Kreitzer said before hanging up.

Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel said evacuations are in place for people to move to higher ground in areas of the city under the tsunami warning and crews were assessing damage from the quake. So far there have been no reports of major damage or injuries. Bergel, who works as a resource aid at a middle school said lights were swaying and everyone got under desks.

“The kids were so great and terrified. It seemed to go back and forth for quite a long time.” She said. Some children asked, “Can I call my mom.” (edited)

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, has stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland.

The San Francisco Zoo’s visitors have been evacuated as a result of the earthquake, the zoo said in a post on the social media platform X. The animals have been secured and staff has been moved to higher ground.

Throughout Northern California phones buzzed with a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service that said: “A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”