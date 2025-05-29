‘The pain doesn’t go away’: Father fights to keep daughter’s killer behind bars as his parole hearing nears

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – Four decades after he murdered an 8 year-old girl in her family’s apartment, the killer has his first opportunity for parole.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean went back to the scene of the crime in Farmington. The killer, Gregory Flint, was friends with the little girl’s mom and would often stay at the apartment. So it wasn’t unusual that he was there. But on September 11, 1986, Flint raped 8-year-old Staci Ackerman and smothered her.

Staci’s family hopes that by telling their story, the parole board will be convinced to keep Flint in prison.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Does the pain ever go away?”

Dave Ackerman, fighting against parole of daughter’s killer: “No, no the pain doesn’t go away.”

Ackerman said his daughter Staci was a happy girl. She did gymnastics, was in a bowling club, had two brothers and lots of friends. Newspaper reports from September 1986 say on the day he was convicted of drunk driving but released on bail before sentencing, Gregory Flint raped and killed Staci in her family’s apartment. Flint got 39 years to life in prison.

Dave Ackerman: “And I thought that when Greg Flint was sentenced to 39 years I thought that at least by then it won’t hurt so much but here we are and it feels like yesterday.”

Flint’s first parole hearing is in July. The earliest he can be released is November 14, 2025.

The latest public report from the New York State Parole Board is from 2022. It shows 258 murderers got initial parole hearings and 105 were granted release. That’s 41%. But Flint was also convicted of rape and in 2022, only 19% of rapists got paroled. David Ackerman has a meeting with parole scheduled in June.

Berkeley Brean: “What are you going to tell them?”

Dave Ackerman: “I don’t think that he’s a good candidate for release. I don’t know why he wouldn’t do this again. I mean I understand that he hasn’t attacked any little girls in the last 39 years but then again he hasn’t had opportunity has he.”

Staci’s family is having a news conference with the Ontario County District Attorney’s office next Tuesday where they will have a petition people can sign.

News10NBC plans to be at the news conference. As soon as we have access to the petition, we’ll make sure you have access to it. And we will track the parole board as they consider the case of Gregory Flint.

