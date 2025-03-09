‘The purpose is to instill a love of science’: Organizers on Science Olympiad at Calkins Road Middle School

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An exciting science competition took place on Saturday at Calkins Road Middle School, marking the first time the school has hosted the event.

The Science Olympiad is an academic club team competition where students compete in various science fields, including earth science, biology, chemistry, physics, and engineering.

Students from 15 schools across Monroe County participated in the event. Organizers highlighted the competition as a great way to engage students with science.

“The purpose is to instill a love of science,” said an organizer, emphasizing the importance of the event.

The Science Olympiad featured multiple levels of competition: Invitational, regional, state, and national, offering students various opportunities to showcase their skills.

