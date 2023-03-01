The Rochester Auto Show is back starting Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’re in the market for a new vehicle or just like looking at all the new and shiny options, the Rochester Auto Show gets underway on Thursday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Jennifer Lewke is getting a sneak peek at what our local dealers have to offer.

The show will feature every type of car you can imagine of all different makes and models. The Rochester Corvette Club even has corvettes with zero miles on them being shown.

We also spoke with the head of The Automobiles Association about electric cars being shown and what’s available now, since new cars have been difficult to buy.