The Strong will close starting Monday before grand opening of expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is closing from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 30 to prepare for the grand opening of its 90,000-square-foot expansion.

The Strong will cut the ribbon at 1 p.m. on June 30. The expansion will house new interactive exhibits to connect guests with the history of play and the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Strong’s expansion is the driving force behind the Neighborhood of Play, a vibrant, walkable neighborhood that’s being developed around the museum. The neighborhood is expected to bring in $130 million in annual tourism revenue to Rochester.

The neighborhood will have housing and businesses operated by Konar Properties. It will also include a family-friendly hotel and a colorful parking garage.

The expansion is expected to increase The Strong’s annual attendance from 600,000 to nearly 1 million visitors. One new exhibit, the ESL Digital World’s Gallery, will highlight iconic video games and will allow guests to become the main character of a life-sized video game.

Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong, spoke to News10NBC in back April 2022 about the expansion.