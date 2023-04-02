First Alert Forecast: The temperature will be on a rollercoaster ride this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another day in Rochester and another big swing in the temperature. As a result, consistency is not likely to be part of our weather forecast in the coming days. Today the temperature never got out of the 30s, but by Monday it is expected to rise back to near 60 degrees. Then another big drop in temperature is likely for Tuesday, before the mercury heats up again by Wednesday.

Sunday night, look for clear skies early, then the clouds will increase during the overnight. The temperature will fall to within a few degrees of 30, before the mercury begins to climb later tonight. Monday looks to be dry with skies becoming partly sunny. The breeze will increase from the southwest and, as a warm front passes, it will turn mild with the high temperature near 60 degrees. Then the winds will shift to the northeast with the passage of a cold front for Monday night and Tuesday. That will lower the temperature into the middle 40s. In addition, a few rain showers will be likely for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Then another big swing in the temperature takes place on Wednesday as noticeably warmer weather will arrive in Western New York. A few showers and thundershowers are possible for the middle of the week, but as mentioned, it will turn unseasonably warm with the temperature nudging 70 degrees.

