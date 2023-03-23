The top five most popular dog names in NYS are revealed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Camp Bow Wow released the top five most popular dog names in New York.

Luna came in first place in New York and the rest of the nation, for the second year in a row. Camp Bow Wow released the top dog names in honor of National Puppy Day on March 23. The list is based on the nation’s top doggy day care’s database with over 4,000 pups.

Camp Bow Wow top five dog names of New York

Charlie comes in second place, followed by Cooper in third. Milo scored the fourth place spot, and Daisy rounded out the top five.

Perhaps these names are so popular because dogs pay attention to shorter names. Erin Askeland, Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, says it’s best to stick to two syllables or less. She explains that owners should also avoid names that could sound like commands.

“For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ’stay’ to a dog,” says Askeland.

In honor of National Puppy Day, some News10NBC pups are being celebrated.

Producer Pam Smith is celebrating her 3-year-old dog, Reddington!

Meteorologist Stacey Pensgen will be loving up her two pups today.

Luke Conner is spending the day with his dog, Delilah!